Man tried to get $269 item for price of a pack of Twizzlers, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Gary man attempted to steal a $269 projector from the local Walmart store by ringing up a packet of Twizzlers instead, Portage police said.

Willie Watts, 31, initially told police he realized his bill from the store was low, but had not realized the Vankyo projector did not scan at the self-checkout register, according to the incident report.

He then admitted to the theft and offered to pay but was taken to jail instead on a misdemeanor theft charge, police said.

The store's loss prevention officer said he watched Watts place the projector in his shopping cart along with other items and then walk to the sporting goods department, where he tore off the security tag, according to police.

Watts then walked to a self-checkout lane, where he placed the packet of Twizzlers in front of the barcode on the projector as he scanned it, the store official told police.

Watts later said he tore off the security device because he did not want to wait for store officials to do so, police said.

