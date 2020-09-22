Man tried to run person over, drove into other cars during dispute, police say

PORTAGE — A man was arrested early Tuesday after nearly running over another person with his car, assaulting another person and striking other residents' vehicles before leaving the scene at the Woodland Village mobile home park, police said.
Benjamin Perez, 26, of Portage, told officers, who found him lying in a bed inside one of the trailer homes, "I was sleeping, I've been here all night," according to a police report.
Portage police responded about 2 a.m. Tuesday to the trailer park for a report of a man trying to hit people with his car.
When police arrived, witnesses told them the driver, identified as Perez, had gotten out of the car and left on foot. Police found his car nearby, along with several other vehicles that had been struck, police said.
Witnesses said the disturbance stemmed from an argument in which Perez attempted to beat a woman, according to police.
A man told police he and two other men tried to intervene, and that Perez punched one of the others in the face before driving away.
He told officers Perez swerved down the road, running over trash cans and a bicycle, then turned around and sped toward them, striking the man in the knee with his front bumper, police said.
The man who had been punched in the face said he later got into his car to look for Perez when Perez drove into his car, causing him neck pain and leaving the vehicle with significant front end damage.
A female friend of the woman Perez tried to beat earlier told police she was driving in the area when she encountered Perez, who stopped his car, backed up and drove into her vehicle.
Officers located Perez in a nearby trailer and took him outside in handcuffs, at which point he began pulling away and shouting profanities. Police then took him to the ground and used a Taser to subdue him.
Perez was transported to Portage Hospital for medical treatment and later cleared for transport to the jail, police said.
Perez was being held at Porter County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of a felony count of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor counts of battery, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
