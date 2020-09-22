Man tried to run person over, drove into other cars during dispute, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A man was arrested early Tuesday after nearly running over another person with his car, assaulting another person and striking other residents' vehicles before leaving the scene at the Woodland Village mobile home park, police said.

Benjamin Perez, 26, of Portage, told officers, who found him lying in a bed inside one of the trailer homes, "I was sleeping, I've been here all night," according to a police report.

Portage police responded about 2 a.m. Tuesday to the trailer park for a report of a man trying to hit people with his car.

When police arrived, witnesses told them the driver, identified as Perez, had gotten out of the car and left on foot. Police found his car nearby, along with several other vehicles that had been struck, police said.

Witnesses said the disturbance stemmed from an argument in which Perez attempted to beat a woman, according to police.

A man told police he and two other men tried to intervene, and that Perez punched one of the others in the face before driving away.

He told officers Perez swerved down the road, running over trash cans and a bicycle, then turned around and sped toward them, striking the man in the knee with his front bumper, police said.