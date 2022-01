Man tried to take cancer donation container by force from restaurant, police say

HOBART — Hobart authorities worked to track down a man who tried to steal a donation container for cancer patients, police said.

Isaiah J. Parrillo, 19, of Gary was charged Sunday with two counts of robbery, according to Lake Superior Court records.

After authorities released an image from a surveillance camera, Detective Mike Gallagher was given information that led to the suspect's identity, according to the Hobart Police Department.

Police said on Dec. 31, Parrillo attempted to steal the cancer donation container from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Wisconsin Street.

However, when Parillo was confronted by an employee, he tried to run away with the donation container and used force against the employee, police said.

Parrillo is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.

Anyone with information about illegal activity in Hobart is asked to contact Detective Nick Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4485.

