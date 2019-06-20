LAPORTE — Tyler Kiger was upset his younger brother was vaping indoors when he struck the 15-year-old boy in the head and fractured his skull, leading to his death a few hours later, according to a recording of a preliminary hearing in the criminal case.
"Michael (Kiger) told the dispatcher that he had been battered by his brother," LaPorte County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Adam Hannon said about the boy's 911 call June 7.
"He complained of pain to this head," Hannon told LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos. "He mentioned that he was having difficulty hearing out of one of his ears."
Hannon said while the boy was "very frantic, emotional" during the 911 call, his demeanor had changed by the time police and emergency medical officials arrived at the residence in rural LaPorte County that is the home of the boys' great-grandmother.
"His speech began to slow," the detective said. "He told the dispatcher that he just wanted to take a ... go to sleep. He was not yelling and screaming as he was earlier in the phone call."
Hannon said emergency medical officials did not receive the permission needed from Michael's great-grandmother to further assess the boy or take him to the hospital. Michael was taken instead to a residence where his mother was staying in LaPorte, where he was found unresponsive four or five hours later on June 8.
After attempts to revive the boy at the residence and at the hospital proved unsuccessful, he was declared dead, the detective said.
An autopsy done at Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital revealed the boy suffered a fractured skull, which caused bleeding inside the brain, Hannon said.
The cause of death was declared "blunt force trauma to the head" and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, he said.
Tyler, 21, who is charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, showed up to LaPorte Hospital, where his brother was taken, Hannon said. He reportedly told a police officer he punched his brother in the left side of his head once with his right, closed fist.
Michael's skull was fractured on the left side, Hannon said.
