Man 'violently' slams head into police car, leaving dent, police say

LAPORTE — A 36-year-old local man is accused of "suddenly and violently" slamming his head against the hood of a police car during an arrest, leaving a dent in the vehicle.

County police said Ryan Faatuai was resisting arrest around 5 a.m. Saturday when the incident occurred.

An officer first spotted Faatuai standing next to a parked snow-covered vehicle.

When Faatuai saw the officer, he quickly looked away and began walking away in the middle of the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Police said they found his behavior to be "extremely unnatural, including his statements not making any sense."

Faatuai became increasingly frustrated during the arrest, at which time he slammed his head into vehicle, police said.

"Eventually, he agreed to cooperate with the deputies," police said.