Man wakes to find uninvited Valpo woman in his bathroom, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A local man woke up early Monday after discovering a light on in his home and found an unknown woman standing in a bathroom, Porter County police said.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Matern, 61, of Valparaiso, reportedly told police an unknown friend dropped her off in the 100 block of Harmac Circle and told her to go inside the residence.

"Sarah observed that the east side door was cracked open, so she entered and went to the bathroom," police said. "Sarah stated she had an abrasion on her foot and she entered to check on it."

Matern was taken to Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of residential entry and misdemeanor false informing, according to the incident report.

Police said after they were called to the residence about 4 a.m. Monday, they located Matern, who said she did to have an identification card and was not a U.S. citizen. She gave police a false name and yet they were able to identify her using her most recent jail booking photo.

The man reportedly told police he and his wife were sleeping when he got up and discovered Matern in his bathroom. His wife called police, and Matern admitted to the man she entered the house through a door so she could check on her foot, the report states.