 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted for holding woman against will with firearm, police say
alert urgent

Man wanted for holding woman against will with firearm, police say

Jose Richard Cantu

Jose Richard Cantu 

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Authorities seeking a man who held a female against her will and struck her with a gun, police said. 

The Rensselear Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 37-year-old Jose Richard Cantu of Rensselaer. Following an incident reported to police Monday morning, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Cantu held a female against her will while he was armed with a gun. He allegedly fired shots near the female's head and struck her with a gun.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Cantu faces charges including criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, strangulation and pointing a firearm.

Cantu is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police said he may be wearing a wig to disguise himself.

Anyone who has information on Cantu's whereabouts is urged to call the Rensselaer Police Department at 219-866-7602 or 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts