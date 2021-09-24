Man wanted for holding woman against will with firearm, police say

RENSSELAER — Authorities seeking a man who held a female against her will and struck her with a gun, police said.

The Rensselear Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 37-year-old Jose Richard Cantu of Rensselaer. Following an incident reported to police Monday morning, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Cantu held a female against her will while he was armed with a gun. He allegedly fired shots near the female's head and struck her with a gun.

Cantu faces charges including criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, strangulation and pointing a firearm.

Cantu is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police said he may be wearing a wig to disguise himself.

Anyone who has information on Cantu's whereabouts is urged to call the Rensselaer Police Department at 219-866-7602 or 911.

