Man wanted for leading 100 mph chase through Portage neighborhoods, police say
Man wanted for leading 100 mph chase through Portage neighborhoods, police say

Jamie Allen Jones

Jamie Allen Jones

 Provided photo

PORTAGE — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who led officers on a 100 mph chase through Portage neighborhoods last week.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamie Allen Jones, 37, who police say led the chase through multiple blown stop signs and traffic lights around 1 p.m. April 24.

Portage police were first dispatched to the 2100 block of McCool Road to follow up on a report of someone soliciting door to door in a Portage neighborhood.

As an officer driving a fully marked police SUV attempted to approach the suspect's vehicle, the suspect fled south on McCool Road, disregarding a stop sign at Portage Avenue, according to a Portage police report.

The suspect, accelerating to speeds higher than 100 mph, weaved through traffic, forced others off the road and was able to avoid stop sticks placed at the intersection of U.S. 6 and McCool Road, police said.

As the suspect continued speeding at more than 100 mph into a residential area, responding officers ended their chase to avoid posing further risk to the public, police said.

However, the suspect's vehicle was spotted more than 4 miles away traveling east on County Road 700 North, continuing to disregard traffic signals at State Road 149 and at Meridian Road, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was later found abandoned by its registered owner in the Westville area, police said.

Through video surveillance footage and witness interviews, Portage police identified Jones as a suspect in the chase.

An active arrest warrant has been issued for Jones for a probation violation in an original level 6 felony charge.

The Portage Police Department is also pursuing charges for resisting arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about Jones' location is encouraged to call to Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122, or the police agency with jurisdiction in the suspect's location.

Portage police are cautioning the public not to confront the suspect, as authorities say Jones has made previously suicidal and homicidal threats toward law enforcement when confronted with arrest.

