Man wanted for leading 100 mph chase through Portage neighborhoods, police say

PORTAGE — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who led officers on a 100 mph chase through Portage neighborhoods last week.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamie Allen Jones, 37, who police say led the chase through multiple blown stop signs and traffic lights around 1 p.m. April 24.

Portage police were first dispatched to the 2100 block of McCool Road to follow up on a report of someone soliciting door to door in a Portage neighborhood.

As an officer driving a fully marked police SUV attempted to approach the suspect's vehicle, the suspect fled south on McCool Road, disregarding a stop sign at Portage Avenue, according to a Portage police report.

The suspect, accelerating to speeds higher than 100 mph, weaved through traffic, forced others off the road and was able to avoid stop sticks placed at the intersection of U.S. 6 and McCool Road, police said.

As the suspect continued speeding at more than 100 mph into a residential area, responding officers ended their chase to avoid posing further risk to the public, police said.