Man wanted for nearly 2 years arrested on charges he fatally shot pet owner during argument

CROWN POINT — A man wanted for nearly two years was arrested Wednesday on charges he murdered a man, pistol-whipped a woman and shot and wounded a dog during an argument in 2020 in Gary, court records show.

Tomecko T. Johnson, 46, of Gary made an initial appearance Thursday with attorney Casey McCloskey on charges of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered preliminary pleas of not guilty on Johnson's behalf.

Terrance Turner, 27, of Merrillville died as a result of the shooting July 8, 2020, in the 1200 block of Montana Street in Gary's Aetna section.

Witnesses told police Johnson, whose relative lived in the area, previously had a problem with Turner and his girlfriend walking their dogs in a field where Montana Street ends, court records show.

Johnson began arguing with Turner and his girlfriend about their two dogs while Johnson was in the area on a scooter, documents state.

Turner's girlfriend told police Johnson pulled a gun, shot one of her dogs and moved to shoot her, but Turner jumped between them and was shot. A witness said Johnson "emptied out his clip into Turner," court documents state.

The girlfriend charged Johnson, knocking him off his scooter, and he hit her in the head with the gun, records state. The couple's second dog attacked Johnson, who allegedly fled on foot and left the scooter behind.

Johnson's formal appearance before Judge Gina Jones was set for Aug. 16.