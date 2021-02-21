Man wanted for nearly a year on child molesting charges faces judge

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man made his first court appearance last week on charges filed nearly a year ago alleging he repeatedly sexually abused a girl, starting when she was in fifth grade.

Tryricko Bolian, 47, was being held Friday on a bond of $70,000 surety or $7,000 cash, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

A judge affirmed his not guilty pleas Thursday. A public defender was appointed to represent him Wednesday.

Bolian had been wanted since March 2020, when he was charged with three counts of felony child molesting.

The girl told investigators Bolian sexually abused her five to 10 times between January 2016 and December 2018 by fondling her or forcing her to have sex at a location in Hammond, court records show.

In one instance, she accused Bolian of calling her to a room and telling her that he needed "to check her girl parts" before raping her.

The girl had a difficult time talking about details of the alleged sexual abuse, telling a detective that explaining made her "go back to that day," records state.