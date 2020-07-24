You are the owner of this article.
Man wanted for shooting 14-year-old girl, 50-year-old woman near house party, police say
Man wanted for shooting 14-year-old girl, 50-year-old woman near house party, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly shot a 14-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman near a house party in East Chicago.

Charges against Pierre Ford, of Chicago, were filed Friday afternoon by the East Chicago Police Department. He is wanted for the double shooting that happened July 18 in the 3700 block of Parrish Avenue.

Ford remains at large and authorities are working to locate him.

Ford faces charges of two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, three counts of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

Around 8:30 p.m. July 18 officers responded to a shots fired call on Parrish Avenue. Police found a girl and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds sitting outside, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

The 14-year-old girl had been shot in her right hand and the woman in her upper left chest. Both were transported to St. Catherine Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers an argument had broken out at a nearby party when a man began shooting, Rivera said. It was not clear whether the shooter intended to hit the woman and girl.

Rivera commended the East Chicago Police Department Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division for their dedication to the case.

