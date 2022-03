Man wanted in 3 states nabbed after vehicle, foot chase, police say

LAPORTE — A man wanted in three states led police on a high-speed vehicle chase early Tuesday followed by a foot chase before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

LaPorte County Sheriff Deputy William Masterson III said he spotted the suspicious vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Speedway at 5905 N. U.S. 35.

He attempted a traffic stop at which time the tan 2002 Mercury fled north on U.S. 35, police said. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen in St. Joseph County, continued east on U.S. 20, south on Ind. 39, north on U.S. 35 and then back east on U.S. 20.

The pursuit continued on Ind. 2 into St. Joseph County, where the vehicle struck tire deflation devices, and the driver, who was alone, fled on foot, according to police. After a brief foot pursuit, South Bend police officers took the man into custody.

The driver, identified by police as Andrew J. Waltz, 30, of Osceola, Indiana, was taken to LaPorte County Jail and faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of stolen property and misdemeanor driving while suspended and reckless driving.

Police learned Waltz is wanted in Elkhart County, Michigan and Tennessee.

He remains in jail without bond.

