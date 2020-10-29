 Skip to main content
Man wanted in Porter County child molestation case arrested in Illinois, authorities say
Man wanted in Porter County child molestation case arrested in Illinois, authorities say

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

A Hobart man was arrested Thursday on charges alleging he molested a 21-year-old child in Porter County, authorities said.

Craig Hogue, 32, was taken into custody without incident about 9 a.m. in Schiller Park, Illinois, said Nick Gonzalez, inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Hogue was charged Oct. 14 in Porter Superior Court with one count of child molesting, online court records show. 

A judge ordered an arrest warrant Oct. 16.

