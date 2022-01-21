Man wanted in Region machete attack, police say

GARY — A man was wanted Friday on charges he attacked another man with a machete last fall while they were drinking at an illegal alcohol establishment in Gary's Aetna section, police said.

William L. Riley, 68, of Gary and who is known to frequent the Aetna area, is accused of swinging a machete at a man's head twice, causing two defensive wounds on the man's arm, and striking the man in the knee with the weapon.

The man suffered a displaced fracture in his leg and 10-centimeter laceration over his left knee, a 5-centimeter laceration on his left arm and a 3-centimeter laceration on his left arm, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man told police he was drinking in the establishment, which was in a garage in the 4700 block of East 10th Avenue, when he offered to do some auto repair work for a man for $45.

Riley also was present and offered to do the work for $30, records state.

The man told police he went outside to urinate and Riley attacked him as he walked back inside. Riley said several times during the attack that he was going to kill the man, court records allege.