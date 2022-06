Man wanted in Region shooting arrested in Atlanta, officials say

A 23-year-old man wanted since early 2021 on charges linked to a shooting in East Chicago was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta, authorities said.

Pierre W. Brewer is accused of shooting a man multiple times Jan. 16, 2021, in the 4000 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

He was charged in March 2021 with attempted murder, three counts of battery and carrying a handgun without a license.

Brewer was also wanted on a warrant issued in September 2020 for being a felon in possession of a handgun in East Chicago, a warrant out of East Chicago City Court for disorderly conduct and a warrant in Fulton County, Georgia, for assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service South East Regional Task Force worked with a Fulton County, Georgia, SWAT team to locate and arrest Brewer in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Atlanta, officials said.

Brewer was expected to face extradition proceedings in Georgia before he's returned to Lake County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.