 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted on allegations he molested girl in Hobart
urgent

Man wanted on allegations he molested girl in Hobart

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Times photo

CROWN POINT — A man with ties to the Region was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a girl from 2009 to 2014.

Tyler A. Solis, 25, of Burlington, North Carolina, has a previous conviction for sexual battery, a level 6 felony, in Porter County, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

In the Lake County case, Solis is accused of molesting a girl when she was between the ages of 4 or 5 and 10 at a home in Hobart.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

The girl told police Solis sexually abused her while she was in his care and her parent was not home, records state.

Solis told her he would hurt her parents if she told anyone about the alleged sexual abuse, court records allege.

She initially came forward in 2018, after learning Solis was behind bars for the sexual battery in Porter County, records state.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The girl told police in March she still wanted to pursue charges against Solis, who is required to register as a sex offender because of his previous conviction.

Gallery: Registered sex offenders in Lake Station

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts