Man wanted on allegations he molested girl in Hobart

CROWN POINT — A man with ties to the Region was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a girl from 2009 to 2014.

Tyler A. Solis, 25, of Burlington, North Carolina, has a previous conviction for sexual battery, a level 6 felony, in Porter County, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

In the Lake County case, Solis is accused of molesting a girl when she was between the ages of 4 or 5 and 10 at a home in Hobart.

The girl told police Solis sexually abused her while she was in his care and her parent was not home, records state.

Solis told her he would hurt her parents if she told anyone about the alleged sexual abuse, court records allege.

She initially came forward in 2018, after learning Solis was behind bars for the sexual battery in Porter County, records state.