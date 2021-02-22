Man wanted on allegations he repeatedly molested 12-year-old

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a 12-year-old girl.

Geronimo Romero, 38, is accused of groping and sexually assaulting the girl while she lay in bed in late 2018 and 2019 at different East Chicago residences.

The alleged abuse began while the girl's guardian was out of the country and Romero was staying with her, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl's guardian told police she confronted Romero after learning of the alleged sexual abuse, and he began to cry and denied it.

The woman told police Romero served prison time and said "he knows what they do to child molesters in jail," records allege.

