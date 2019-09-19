{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Tennessee man is wanted on a murder filed Tuesday in connection with a 20-year-old man’s shooting death earlier this year in Merrillville.

Ja’Vaughn Sease, 21, is accused of arranging to trade a friend’s 9 mm handgun for a mini AR-15 before killing Jalen Sherwood on April 17 in the 6000 block of Harrison Street.

Sherwood, of Merrillville, was found dead inside the home of a friend.

It took some time for police to learn Sease's name, because some witnesses didn't immediately place him at the crime scene, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Police learned Sease contacted Sherwood’s relative through an intermediary and denied shooting Sherwood. The relative told Sease to call detectives, but he never did, records allege.

Several witnesses eventually told police Sease went to the home to trade guns with Sherwood. Sease rode in a black car with four other men, and three of them went inside the home, records allege.

A witness told police they were inside for a short time before gunshots were heard.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The driver of the black car started to pull away, and Sease exited the house holding the AR-15, records allege. Sease and the other two men re-entered the car, and they left.

Witnesses described a black car parked near the home at the time of the homicide, records say.

Sease was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, a Lake County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Sease recent lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, but has ties to Gary. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags