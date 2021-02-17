Man wanted on charges alleging he intimidated St. John clerk-treasurer

ST. JOHN — A St. John man with a history of being kicked out of town meetings for "disruptive behavior" is wanted on charges alleging he intimidated a town official recently.
Adrian Bugariu, 79, is accused of threatening St. John Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez during a recent meeting, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Following his comments, Bugariu is facing one count of intimidation, a level 6 felony, and a count of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
During a Jan. 27 meeting, Bugariu signed up for public comment and asked why councilmen didn't have their nameplates displayed during the meeting and why St. John has cameras everywhere and demanded the cameras, which he said are illegal, and "the Communists spying on us," be removed, a video recording of the meeting shows.
The last question posed by Bugariu, which lies at the center of the charges he is facing, was directed toward Town Attorney David Westland:
“What would have happened if I, Adrian Bugariu, would have beaten the hell out of Beth Hernandez the way she (Hernandez) and (Police Chief Steve) Flores and the police gang beat the hell out of me in my house on June 27, four days after I (Bugariu) was evicted by you.”
According to court records, Bugariu was referring to an incident on June 27, where he led police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 41 before getting into a physical altercation with an officer. He was arrested and is facing a level 6 felony in battery against a public official, as well as misdemeanor charges following the incident, court records show.
Bugariu can be seen pointing in the Jan. 27 video, and court records state Bugariu was pointing at Hernandez while stating "beaten the hell out of Beth Hernandez."
Before Bugariu can finish speaking, Town Council President Gerald Swets bangs his gavel. Bugariu continues, and states, "I got three minutes," before stating he wants Hernandez and other officials to leave the town.
Bugariu walks back to the crowd and sits, where he can be heard mumbling, but it's not clear what he is saying.
Court records state the comment or question posed by Bugariu appear to be hypothetical and "hostile in nature and was made only to intimidate Hernandez or members of the Town Council."
St. John police have responded to the Clerk-Treasurer's Office, the St. John Police Department and other town buildings due to Bugariu causing disturbances, during which he demands town records and that Hernandez and other town officials resign, records state.
Both St. John police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department have documented the incidents, which go back to 2016, court records allege.
Since 2019, Hernandez, due to her position as clerk-treasurer, has been the target of "almost all of the irrational and erratic behavior" by Bugariu, according to court records.
"Bugariu believes that he (Bugariu) has been personally wronged in some way by both Hernandez and/or members of Hernandez's family who have worked for the town of St. John in the past," records state.
Hernandez told police following the Jan. 27 incident she felt threatened by Bugariu.
A witness to the events told police no one reprimanded Bugariu or asked him to leave because no one wanted to escalate the incident or "somehow further agitate Bugariu."
As of Wednesday evening, Bugariu has an active warrant for his arrest, online court records show.