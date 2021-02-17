Man wanted on charges alleging he intimidated St. John clerk-treasurer

According to court records, Bugariu was referring to an incident on June 27, where he led police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 41 before getting into a physical altercation with an officer. He was arrested and is facing a level 6 felony in battery against a public official, as well as misdemeanor charges following the incident, court records show.

Bugariu can be seen pointing in the Jan. 27 video, and court records state Bugariu was pointing at Hernandez while stating "beaten the hell out of Beth Hernandez."

Before Bugariu can finish speaking, Town Council President Gerald Swets bangs his gavel. Bugariu continues, and states, "I got three minutes," before stating he wants Hernandez and other officials to leave the town.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bugariu walks back to the crowd and sits, where he can be heard mumbling, but it's not clear what he is saying.

Court records state the comment or question posed by Bugariu appear to be hypothetical and "hostile in nature and was made only to intimidate Hernandez or members of the Town Council."