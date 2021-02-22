Man wanted on charges alleging he molested 4-year-old girl at family party

CROWN POINT — A Mokena, Illinois, man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he molested a 4-year-old girl while alone with her in a bedroom during a family party in Schererville.

Caleb J. Dorn, 23, was charged Friday with two counts of child molesting, a level 1 and level 4 felony.

The alleged sexual abuse came to light after the girl's mother noticed the girl behaving inappropriately, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl disclosed to her mother that Dorn had touched her private area, court documents state.

Family members told police Dorn would have had an opportunity to be alone with the girl during a family party in September 2020.

The girl later told police Dorn sexually abused her and it made her feel "bad," records say.

Gallery: Registered sex offenders in Schererville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.