 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted on charges alleging he molested 4-year-old girl at family party
alert urgent

Man wanted on charges alleging he molested 4-year-old girl at family party

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Mokena, Illinois, man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he molested a 4-year-old girl while alone with her in a bedroom during a family party in Schererville.

Caleb J. Dorn, 23, was charged Friday with two counts of child molesting, a level 1 and level 4 felony.

The alleged sexual abuse came to light after the girl's mother noticed the girl behaving inappropriately, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl disclosed to her mother that Dorn had touched her private area, court documents state.

Family members told police Dorn would have had an opportunity to be alone with the girl during a family party in September 2020.

The girl later told police Dorn sexually abused her and it made her feel "bad," records say.

Gallery: Registered sex offenders in Schererville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point cancels 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts