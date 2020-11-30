 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted on charges alleging he repeatedly molested young girl

Man wanted on charges alleging he repeatedly molested young girl

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he repeatedly sexually abused a girl when she was between the ages of 6 and 8.

Daniel Lopez, 35, fled when the child's mother confronted him about the alleged sexual abuse, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Grisly rape, murder prompted Hoosier sex offender registry; how does it actually work?

The girl first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse Oct. 17, after the mother talked to her about recent behavior, records state.

The girl told police Lopez fondled her, forced her to perform a sex act on him and raped her on various occasions during the past several years, court documents state.

She alleged the sexual abuse occurred either inside a residence or in a vehicle, while her mother was not present.

MARC CHASE: Spotlighting sex offenses to draw discussion out of the shadows

Lopez is facing one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony.

Anyone with information about Lopez's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

GALLERY: Registered sex offenders in Crown Point

0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts