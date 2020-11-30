Man wanted on charges alleging he repeatedly molested young girl

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he repeatedly sexually abused a girl when she was between the ages of 6 and 8.

Daniel Lopez, 35, fled when the child's mother confronted him about the alleged sexual abuse, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The girl first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse Oct. 17, after the mother talked to her about recent behavior, records state.

The girl told police Lopez fondled her, forced her to perform a sex act on him and raped her on various occasions during the past several years, court documents state.

She alleged the sexual abuse occurred either inside a residence or in a vehicle, while her mother was not present.

Lopez is facing one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony.

Anyone with information about Lopez's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

