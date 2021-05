Man wanted on charges alleging he repeatedly raped 6-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he repeatedly raped a 6-year-old girl last fall while the girl's mother was away from home because of an illness.

Jerrod N. Pozza, 52, was left to care for the girl at a Cedar Lake residence while her mother was hospitalized and spend several more weeks in recovery at a relative's home, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Pozza is facing two counts of child molesting and two counts of child seduction.

The girl first told her mother about the alleged sexual abuse March 29, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

During an interview with detectives, the girl alleged Pozza sexually assaulted her multiple times in a bedroom and bathroom in October. The girl said she pushed Pozza away and screamed because he hurt her, records state.

She also told police Pozza forced her to watch pornography on his phone and fondled her while watching movies, records state.

Police think Pozza fled the area, possibly because of the charges filed against him, Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher said.

Anyone with information about Pozza's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cedar Lake police at 219-374-5416, ext. 111.

