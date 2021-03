Man wanted on charges alleging he shot partygoer over argument

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he shot a man March 3 after the victim argued with defendant's girlfriend at a party in Gary.

Teson L. Brooks, 33, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man as he walked out a door to leave.

The 34-year-old told police he began arguing with a woman while attending a party in the 600 block of Ridge Road and a man sitting on a couch told him and others to leave, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The man and his group were leaving when Brooks opened the door, pointed a hand at the man and pulled a gun and fired one shot, court documents allege.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was treated for a shattered left femur, blood loss and pain, records state.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to call Gary police Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

