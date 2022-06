Man wanted on charges he abducted woman, bit her face

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Wednesday on charges he broke into an ex-girlfriend's house in Gary, strangled her as she slept, abducted her, bit her face, strangled her and ripped her clothing off as she escaped from a vehicle.

Clarence E. Sistrunk, 32, is accused of threatening to kill the woman's children as she ran from him, stealing her car and sending her death threats.

He was charged last week in Lake Criminal Court with felony burglary, kidnapping, two counts of domestic battery, auto theft, criminal confinement, strangulation, two counts of intimidation and one count of auto theft.

Merrillville police were dispatched May 15 to the 8200 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a naked woman running from a fight with a man who had left the area.

The woman was crying, nude from the waist down and had a wound on her face that was bleeding, records state. She told officers Sistrunk attacked her and fled in her Chevrolet Impala.

A witness told police she had been driving through a hotel parking lot when the woman ran up to the passenger side of her car and asked her to call police.

The victim told police she and Sistruck had been in an ongoing dispute, and he began knocking about 2 a.m. on her window at her Gary home.

She refused to let him in and went to sleep, then awoke to find herself inside her car, court records state.

She told police she started freaking out because she didn't know where she was, and Sistrunk told her to shut up and choked her until she was unconscious. When she awoke again, they were in the Merrillville hotel parking lot, records state.

The woman alleged Sistrunk bit her face near her ear. As she attempted to escape from the car, he punched her and tried to choke her, court records state.

He ripped her clothing off as she got out of the car and drove after her, threatening to kill her when she refused to get back in, court records allege.

The woman told police Sistruck previously stabbed her, but she refused to cooperate with law enforcement and charges were not filed.

Gary police recovered the woman's car June 12, according to court documents.

Sistruck later sent the woman messages that said, "Let's see how many shells u eat," "I just want to kill u every body else can live" and "Until they catch me it's a movie every night."

Anyone with information about where Sistrunk might be located is asked to call Detective Matthew Paunicka at 219-769-3722, ext. 364. Anyone who knows Sistrunk's immediate location is asked to call 219-660-0000.

