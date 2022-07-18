Man wanted on charges he attempted to kill 2 during confrontation over auto part

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Monday on charges he attempted to murder two women during a confrontation earlier this month because they wanted him to return an alternator.

Courtney S. Watts Jr., 20, is accused of shooting at both women and striking one of them in the arm.

The women told Gary police they began following Watts' car because he had an alternator that belonged to one of them and refused to give it back, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

They initially pulled up alongside Watts and demanded the alternator, but he ignored them and drove away, records allege.

The women later spotted Watts parked at an abandoned gas station at 11th Avenue and Chase Street, where he appeared to be meeting with another man, according to court documents.

When the women pulled up, the second man handed Watts a pistol and Watts fired four to five shots at the women, records state.

The woman drove away and flagged down an ambulance at Fifth Avenue and Chase Street.

Anyone with information about Watts' immediate whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting or where Watts might be located is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.