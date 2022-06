Man wanted on charges he beat, raped woman over missing alcohol bottle

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Thursday on charges he beat and raped a woman May 28 and 29 in Hammond while searching for a bottle of alcohol he had accused her of taking from him.

Kevin M. Rosolowski Jr., 31, is accused of tackling the woman after she attempted to run from him, forcing her back into a car and crashing into two parked cars in the 1500 block of River Drive.

The woman told police she was able to escape from her car after the crash, Rosolowski attempted to run her over and sped off before officers arrived.

Rosolowski was charged with rape, kidnapping, two counts of criminal confinement, attempted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, intimidation, auto theft and two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

The woman alleged Rosolowski pulled her 2004 Chevrolet Malibu over in the 7700 block of Old Columbia Road, grabbed her by the hair and began yelling at her for "lying."

He was angry because he thought she had taken a small bottle of alcohol from him and threw it away or hid it, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman said Rosolowski slapped her in the face when she attempted to get out of the car, then continued to berate and hit her until she was able to escape.

She ran down the block and Rosolowski tackled her to the ground and dragged her back to the car by her ankle while threatening to kill her, court records state.

The woman told police she pleaded with Rosolowski to let her up, because someone might see him dragging her. When he did allow her to stand, he grabbed her by a necklace and began forcing her to look for the alcohol bottle records state.

He opened the truck of the car and told her to get inside, according to court documents.

Upon seeing she could not fit because of items inside, Rosolowski ordered the woman to sit in the passenger seat of the car, she told police.

She alleged Rosolowski bent her fingers back and threatened to break them, hit her in the face with his palm, and sexually assaulted her while searching her for the bottle of alcohol.

Rosolowski then demanded her phone and password and began accusing her of cheating on her, court records state.

He punched her in the face and grabbed her by the neck, forcing her head down, and crashed into the parked cars, she told police.

Police arrived and noticed bruises on the woman's neck, face and back and scrapes and cuts to her throat, face, arms and hand.

Rosolowski struck a Kia Soul first, pushing it into a Chevrolet Equinox, records state. Both vehicles sustained damage in the crash.

Police recovered the woman's Malibu after following a fluid trail to the 1900 block of Crestwood Drive in Munster, records state. It was towed from the area.