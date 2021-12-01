 Skip to main content
Man wanted on charges he lit woman on fire
CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Wednesday on charges he poured lighter fluid on a girlfriend and lit her on fire.

Patrick A. Gamble, 23, is accused of telling the woman after the fire was out, "I will burn you and your son alive in here."

The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns and disfigurement to the right side of her body, including her neck, thigh and stomach, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Gamble has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Gamble was with the woman Oct. 30 at a residence in the 2100 block of Carolina Street when they began arguing and he poured an alcoholic beverage on her, records state.

The woman told police Gamble went into the kitchen and came out a short time later carrying lighter fluid, which he began pouring on her.

He immediately threw an ignited lighter at her, and she dropped to the floor in an attempt to put out the fire, records state.

The woman told police Gamble helped her put the fire out before threatening her and her child.

Anyone with information on Gamble's whereabouts is asked to call the Gary Police Department's Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or 911. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

