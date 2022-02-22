 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted on charges he molested 4-year-old

Joshua Jensen

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Tuesday on charges he molested a 4-year-old girl while she was in his care.

Joshua Jensen, 26, is accused of repeatedly molesting the girl while they were alone together at a Gary residence.

The girl's relative went to police in November after discovering a video on a phone used by Jensen of the girl fondling Jensen, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl later told police Jensen also had fondled her and performed oral sex on her in a bedroom and while giving her a bath, records state.

The girl said Jensen told her on several occasions not to tell anyone about the alleged sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Anyone with information about Jensen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

