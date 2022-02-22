Man wanted on charges he molested 4-year-old

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Tuesday on charges he molested a 4-year-old girl while she was in his care.
Joshua Jensen, 26, is accused of repeatedly molesting the girl while they were alone together at a Gary residence.
The girl's relative went to police in November after discovering a video on a phone used by Jensen of the girl fondling Jensen, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The girl later told police Jensen also had fondled her and performed oral sex on her in a bedroom and while giving her a bath, records state.
The girl said Jensen told her on several occasions not to tell anyone about the alleged sexual abuse, according to court documents.
Anyone with information about Jensen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Jasmine Tindall
Jordan Ware
Joi Wilson
Victor Terrazas
Michelle Smith
Eric Riegert
Jerome Long
Khyle McCamury
Kayla Norwood
Lee Grigsby
Tontanisha Holman
John Hughes
Christopher Edmond
Jimmy Ferrell
Jess Graeber
Zachary Childers
Thomas Cruz II
Hunter Brennan
Richard Alatorre
Robert Simms III
Michael Vrancks
Jerry Henderson Jr.
Rasean Hill
Jeffrey Mueller
Darvell Robinson
Gloria Hall
Brandon Gavras
Robert Forsell
Ervin Donahue Jr.
Kenshawn Anderson
Dontaineun Cain
Jacqueline Woodward
Angela Wade
Michael White Jr.
Edwin Tevenal Jr.
Willie Patterson
David Pilipovich
Ryan Schirz
Anthony Carns
Troy Mathis Jr.
Frazier Ondra
Darrien Boyd
Jason Bubala
Kylan Wiggins
Terrell Williams
Kenneth Young
Kevin Steele
Daniel Rivera
Joshua Slaughter
Kimberly Randolph
Ciaira Neal
Brian Oliver
Brian Muehlman
Kevin Mezzacapo
Megan Miller
Robert Lay III
Samuel McCullum
Jonathan Jackson
Jamel Hutson
Naula Francis
Paul Cruz
Michael Flanagan
Cody Albright
Kaylan White
Justin Spratt
Jaime Mendoza
Rodney Parker
Damion Martin
Heriberto Mendez Jr.
Nathan Majors Jr.
Jeffrey Kohan
Jordan Clark
Brian Cross
Verlon Galloway Jr.
Rosbel Briseno Jr.
Damon Wilson
Mario Williams
Steven Nevarez
Anthoney Smothers
Colton Wilkey
Sean Lewis
Dorian Hoof
Derrick Howard
Richard Jackson Jr.
Richard Levert
Albert Gonzalez
Brandin Hardy
Atisha Brunson
Morris Cooper Jr.
David Flores
Terrance Bray
Mario Barnes
David Tomaska Jr.
Matthew Totten
Christine Urbanczyk
Virnez Offord
Carlos Santos
Brian Spears Jr.
Ralph Lujano
Dominique Mancilla
Garrett My Grants
Michael Hollaway
Adelita Jimenez
Joseph Chocholek
Tione Dixon
Adejoke Adefegha
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.