Man wanted on charges he repeatedly molested girl for years

  Updated
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A man was wanted Friday on charges he repeatedly molested a girl at a home in Hobart between 2009 and 2016, when she was 5 to 11 years old.

Darwin Gamez Del Cid, 33, who has addresses in Chicago and Hamel and Stockton, Illinois, is facing one count of child molesting, a Class A felony.

The girl told Hobart police in November that as she grew older, she began to understand what happened to her, Lake Criminal Court records said.

The girl came forward after her parents urged her to report the alleged sexual abuse.

She accused Gamez Del Cid of repeatedly molesting her while she was visiting a Hobart home.

She was she playing soccer in 2009 or 2010 when Gamez Del Cid asked her if she wanted to play a different game, took her into a garage and molested her, court records state.

She told police the last time Gamez Del Cid sexually assaulted her, she was 10 to 13 years old and repeatedly told him no.

A warrant for Gamez Del Cid's arrest was issued Jan. 19, records showed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hobart police Detective Zach Crawford at 219-942-1125 or zcrawford@cityofhobart.org.

