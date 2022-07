Man wanted on charges he shot another man in face during fight

CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old man was wanted Thursday on charges exchanged punches with another man and shot him in the face last month in Gary.

Michael A. Jackson, of Gary, was talking to a 34-year-old man June 24 in an alley behind the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Street when the conversation turned physical, according to Lake Criminal Court records and police.

Jackson opened the door of a sedan he was riding in, grabbed a gun, turned and shot the man in the face, according to court documents.

After firing the shot, Jackson picked up his spent shell casing, put it in his pocket and left the area, records allege.

The 34-year-old man fled to a residence, where a person called 911 for him. He was unable to speak to police when they arrived because of the extent of his injuries.

The man initially was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago for treatment.

He suffered a bullet entry wound to his right cheek, damage to his tongue and multiple teeth, and an exit wound near his chin, court records said.

Jackson was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jackson was last known to be in Gary, police said.

Anyone with information about his immediate whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those with information about Jackson's possible whereabouts are asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.