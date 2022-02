Man wanted on charges he shot businessman at close range after argument

CROWN POINT — A man was wanted Tuesday on charges he shot a Hammond business owner Dec. 23 after the businessman confronted the defendant about "snooping" around his property.

Anthony L. Nettles Jr., 30, of Hammond, is accused of arguing with the businessman and returning later in a car driven by another man to shoot the businessman twice in the abdomen.

The businessman survived, and he and two other witnesses identified Nettles as a suspect in photo lineups, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Police briefly detained Nettles and another man Feb. 10, after a detective working another case noticed a silver Dodge Challenger that matched the description of the car used in the businessman's shooting parked in the 7400 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Nettles and the second man refused to talk to police about the Dec. 23 shooting. They were released pending further investigation.

Nettles was charged Feb. 17 with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

According to the businessman, he was outside his shop in the 7500 block of Calumet Avenue when he noticed a man — later identified as Nettles — on his property and asked the man what he was doing.

Nettles allegedly said, "Watch it, you are talking to a black man." The business owner told the man he didn't care where he came from and asked again what he was doing there, court records state.

The businessman alleged Nettles put on brass knuckles and took a fighting stance. They continued to exchange words, and the businessman swung a hammer at the man but missed, records allege.

The man's hat fell off as he dodged the hammer, but he eventually retreated, records state. Police later collected the hat as evidence.

Surveillance video showed the businessman was in an alley a short time later in the 7400 block of Calumet Avenue when a silver Dodge Challenger pulled up, according to court records.

Two men got out of the Challenger, and one of the men shot the business owner at close range, records state. The two men got back into the car and drove south down the alley and east on 175th Street, records state.

