Man wanted on charges in hit-and-run that caused woman's death

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was wanted Wednesday on charges he was driving drunk during a hit-and-run crash last year that caused a 62-year-old woman's death.

Rene Gutierrez, 46, was initially arrested July 31 after two off-duty officers chased him from the crash scene at North Main Street and Goldsborough Street to the area of U.S. 231 and West Street, court records show.

Tamra J. Bottomlee, of Cedar Lake, told Crown Point police she was heading south on Main Street when an oncoming Nissan traveled left of center, moved back into its lane and suddenly turned into the path of her vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision.

Medics checked Bottomlee the day of the crash, but she was not taken to a hospital to be checked by a doctor, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Bottomlee attempted to follow up with a doctor a few days later, but she was told to come back if the pain got any worse.

On Aug. 25, Bottomlee told her boyfriend she wasn't feeling well and had hip pain before collapsing. She was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where she was pronounced dead.

The Lake County coroner's office determined she died from cardiac arrest caused, in part, because she was involved in a car crash, court records state.

An off-duty agent with the U.S. Marshals Service saw the crash about 2:40 p.m. July 31 and began to chase the Nissan after its driver — later identified as Gutierrez — fled the scene, court records state.

The officer was able to block in the Nissan near U.S. 231 and West Street, and he and an off-duty Hammond officer removed Gutierrez from the Nissan and detained him until Crown Point police arrived.

Gutierrez is accused of swearing at the off-duty Hammond officer and telling him, "Try my without these cuffs on."

When Crown Point police asked what happened, Gutierrez said, "An entitled white Crown Point (expletive) hit him and he didn't do anything wrong," court records state.

He began to take a sobriety test, but then said, "Screw this," and refused further testing, according to court documents.

Gutierrez is accused of telling police his relative works for the Lake County coroner's office, he knows Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and that his lawyer "would take care of this and he'd be out by tonight."

He said he fled because his driver's license was suspended and admitted he had "a few beers," court records state.

He was charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death or catastrophic injury when operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangering a person.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's tip line at 800-750-2746.

