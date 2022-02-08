Man wanted on warrant after skipping sentencing in sex case

CROWN POINT — A judge issued a warrant for a man's arrest Monday after he failed to show up for his sentencing in a sex case.

Joshua M. Lacey, 29, of Sauk Village, was sentenced in absentia to 2 1/2 years in prison, the maximum under his plea agreement, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Lacey also is wanted in Porter County, where he's facing felony firearms charges.

Lacey pleaded guilty in Lake Criminal Court in October to fondling a woman May 15, 2018, while she slept at a Merrillville hotel.

The woman told police she went to the hotel to spend time with a romantic partner. She awoke to find Lacey, her romantic partner's friend, touching her private area, the plea agreement states.

When the woman told Lacey to stop, he replied, "When I see something I like, I take it," records state.

Judge Salvador Vasquez on Monday accepted Lacey's plea agreement and sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Lacey was arrested in Porter County in July on felony firearms charged and posted a $7,500 cash bond, court records show.

A Porter Superior Court judge issued a warrant for him Jan. 10, after he was accused of violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

