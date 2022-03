Man was shooting 2 cars when neighbor with rifle killed him, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested Monday on a charge alleging he fatally shot another man with an assault-style rifle last summer after going outside to investigate gunfire, police said.

Aaron T. Neals, 40, is facing one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, in the shooting death of Donte Denson, 42, of Gary, who was found in July in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street in Gary.

Neals was taken into custody without incident by Lake County and Gary police about 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Neals has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Denson's girlfriend told police Denson showed up at her home about 10 p.m. July 6 and began banging on her door, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girlfriend, who was inside with another man, told police she declined to answer her door for Denson and heard about 20 gunshots a short time later.

She later discovered vehicles belonging to her and the man inside her residence sustained gunshot damage, and Denson sent her a text message threatening to kill her and the man, records state.

Investigators subsequently talked to Neals, who told police he was inside his home with two family members when they heard gunfire.

Neals said he went outside and saw a man — later identified as Denson — shooting at two vehicles, court records state.

Neals claimed he told the man to stop, and the man turned and pointed a firearm at him. Neals told police he began shooting at the man with an AR-15 rifle, and the man took cover behind a pickup truck.

Neals said he saw the man raise his arm from behind the truck and point a silver firearm at him, so Neals fired more shots from the rifle at the man, records state.

Neals told police he saw the man take off running toward 39th Avenue and didn't think the man had been wounded.

Neals' two family members gave statements corroborating his account of what happened, according to court documents.

One of Denson's family members found Denson's body July 7 in a grassy area not far from where Denson's truck was parked, records state.

Neals was charged after investigators concluded it was clear Denson was in the process of running for cover when Neals shot him in the back, records state.

