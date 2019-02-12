Try 1 month for 99¢
Generic crime logo

EAST CHICAGO — Police are investigating why a 19-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday in the city's South Side neighborhood, officials said.

Nathan Zapeda, 19, of East Chicago, died at the scene of the shooting in the 5000 block of Northcote Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

East Chicago police were dispatched to the area about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim, Lt. Marguerite Wilder said.

Officers arrived and were told by medics that Zapeda was unresponsive. 

Zapeda had no current criminal history with the East Chicago Police Department, Wilder said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Luis Semedei at 219-391-8500. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.