Man wearing GPS nabbed after shooting up Portage house, police say

VALPARAISO — Police say they know a 40-year-old Gary man is the one responsible for repeatedly shooting into a Portage home a little more than a week ago because he was wearing a GPS monitoring device that tracked him to and away from the address in the 2400 block of Sea Horse Street.

The accused, Jaquan Richards, was wearing the device as part of criminal charges he was already facing in Lake County, Portage police say.

Bond was set Monday morning at $3,500 cash for Richards, who appeared via video from the Porter County jail before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Richards, who faces a felony count of criminal recklessness and reportedly has a 27-page criminal history, was deemed a flight risk and danger to others by the judge.

Portage police say they responded around 2:53 a.m. Nov. 6 to the area of Sea Horse Street where they met with a visibly shaken homeowner.

"(The homeowner) stated that he was the only person in the house and that he has no idea why someone would intentionally shoot at his house," according to a charging document.

While the homeowner escaped injury, police say they found multiple bullet holes on the front of the house and recovered four bullet projectiles from inside the structure.

A neighbor told officers she heard the gunfire and home surveillance footage reviewed by police captured a white Buick LaSabre with tinted windows driving away from the scene after 10 to 11 shot were fired, charges say.

Police said they traced down the vehicle to Richards and learned he was out on bond on criminal matters in Lake County and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. The company monitoring his whereabouts reported him travelling from Gary to the Portage address at the day and time in question and then back west.

Police said they learned the homeowner was dating a woman, who was a wife of Richards.

Richards has criminal cases pending Lake County, including a count of a felon carrying a handgun, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Salina Malone told the court Monday morning.

If Richards bonds out, he is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim in the shooting case, Clymer said. He was granted the services of a public defender.

A trial was set for April 3, with preliminary hearings Jan. 27 and March 3.