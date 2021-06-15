Man wearing hazmat suit robs Munster bank, police say

MUNSTER — A man dressed in a white hazmat suit fled after robbing a Munster bank on Calumet Avenue, implying to the teller he was armed, police said.

Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday Munster police were called to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank at 8007 Calumet Avenue.

The suspect was described as a tall, slender black man who was wearing a white hazmat suit, said Munster Police Department Lt. John Peirick. The man also wore a blue hard hat, goggles and a mask covering his face from his nose to his chin.

The man went up to a bank teller and presented the teller with a note and demanded cash, Peirick said.

During the robbery, the man inferred he had a weapon but it has not been confirmed whether there was a weapon actually in his possession, police reported.

He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. It is unknown what direction he fled in.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call Munster Police Department Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or email him at mashcraft@munster.org.