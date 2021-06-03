Man who abused 2 women, raped 1 asks judge for leniency because of mental illness

When the worker left, Rodriguez returned to the home and kicked her out, she said.

When she threatened to tell Rodriguez's wife about their relationship, Rodriguez attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him, she said.

They fought, and he began banging her head into a wall, she said.

Though she had experienced domestic abuse before, the attack was the first time she wasn't sure if she would survive, she said.

"Josh wanted to cause me as much pain in anyway possible, because I didn't take his instructions," she said.

The father of Rodriguez's wife testified he changed his life around over and over, because of crises caused by Rodriguez's abuse of his daughter and their children.

At one point, he had to leave his wife — who had terminal cancer — in the care of relatives to ensure his grandchild was safe, he said.

"The public must be protected from this violent sexual predator," he said.

Mom: 'He's not an animal'

Defense attorney Casey McCloskey called Rodriguez's mother, Pamela Ratcliff, to the stand.