CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man who allegedly fatally shot the owner of a tire shop and injured one of his employees was denied bail Monday.

Jermaine Martin, 30, has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He was arrested on the charges in October and has pleaded not guilty.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas denied Martin's bail request as he found that the “State has shown proof of guilt in evidence and that the presumption of guilt is strong,” according to his order.

Court records allege that on Aug. 29, 2022, Martin went to Happy Way Tire Shop, located at 1418 East Ridge Road in Gary, around 9 a.m. and asked to see the shop’s owner, 47-year-old Said Saad.

An employee told Martin that Saad wasn’t there and that he’d have to come back later. When Martin returned around 4 p.m., court records show, he spoke to Saad about driving issues with his Chevrolet Impala. Saad told Martin that there was nothing he could do.

Martin then went to his car, retrieved a black rifle and entered the shop again yelling at Saad to give him his watch, court documents stated. He then began shooting at Saad and the other three employees present.

Saad died from three gunshot wounds, and one employee was shot in the leg, according to court records.

After shooting Saad, Martin took Saad’s Rolex watch and drove off in the Chevrolet Impala, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Court records show that prior to the shooting, officers observed Martin defecating on the side of the shop via surveillance video.

Martin wiped himself with a white piece of fabric and later used it to pick up the feces and throw it away in the shop’s trash bin. Investigators later retrieved the fabric from the bin as possible evidence, court documents stated.

Facial recognition technology identified Martin in the surveillance video, and an eyewitness picked Martin out of a police lineup, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Martin’s trial is set to begin June 5, and his pretrial hearing will be held May 10.

