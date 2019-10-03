{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A domestic violence evaluation was ordered by a judge Thursday before she considers granting bond to a 23-year-old man charged with striking a woman with a bat, strangling her and threatening to kill her.

Tommy Buckmaster III, of Valparaiso, was in court for an initial hearing on felony charges of battery, intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation, according to court documents.

Buckmaster, who is in custody at the Porter County Jail, is accused of pushing the woman down during an argument Sept. 15 and striking her in the stomach with an aluminum baseball bat, police said.

He then climbed on top of the woman, which caused her difficulty in breathing, and slammed her head into the wall, slapped her face and head multiple times, and then struck her in the jaw with a closed fist, according to police. Buckmaster is then accused of wrapping his hands around her neck, making it difficult for her to breath.

The pair then moved to a couch where Buckmaster stood over her making threatening motions with the bat before striking the couch with the bat, police said. He is then accused of threatening to kill her, pressing the bat against her throat and striking her in the lower back with the bat.

Buckmaster is also charged with using the bat Sept. 10 to strike her and choke her, in addition to threatening to kill her, according to charging documents.

Pleas of not guilty were entered Thursday on Buckmaster's behalf and a hearing was scheduled by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper for Nov. 5.

