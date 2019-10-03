VALPARAISO — A domestic violence evaluation was ordered by a judge Thursday before she considers granting bond to a 23-year-old man charged with striking a woman with a bat, strangling her and threatening to kill her.
Tommy Buckmaster III, of Valparaiso, was in court for an initial hearing on felony charges of battery, intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation, according to court documents.
Buckmaster, who is in custody at the Porter County Jail, is accused of pushing the woman down during an argument Sept. 15 and striking her in the stomach with an aluminum baseball bat, police said.
He then climbed on top of the woman, which caused her difficulty in breathing, and slammed her head into the wall, slapped her face and head multiple times, and then struck her in the jaw with a closed fist, according to police. Buckmaster is then accused of wrapping his hands around her neck, making it difficult for her to breath.
The pair then moved to a couch where Buckmaster stood over her making threatening motions with the bat before striking the couch with the bat, police said. He is then accused of threatening to kill her, pressing the bat against her throat and striking her in the lower back with the bat.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Buckmaster is also charged with using the bat Sept. 10 to strike her and choke her, in addition to threatening to kill her, according to charging documents.
Pleas of not guilty were entered Thursday on Buckmaster's behalf and a hearing was scheduled by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper for Nov. 5.
Allen Floyd Gipson
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 52 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904077
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Amritpreet Singh
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904006
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Andrea Lynn Witt
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number: 1904051
Charges: Felony, Identity Deception
Anthony Jamal Huff
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903992
Charges: Felony, Fraud on Financial Institution
April Friend Gatlin
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904055
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Ashley Anne Garner
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904027
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%
Brandon Brady Benninger
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904010
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Brenard Denario Henson
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904079
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/, Endangers
Carly Nicole Roetker
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904067
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Christian Isaiah Blackwell
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904031
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Christopher Dewain Ward
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904046
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Evan Lee Bonnell
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904034
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
James A. Hamilton
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904019
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Jimmy Wayne Clark Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904078
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Justin Miguel Roman
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904008
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Keenen Ivory Fisher
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904043
Charges: Felony, Auto Theft
Kevin Cody White
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904009
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Lee Ward Virden
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 Age: 54 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904032
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Manuel Michael Nardini
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904004
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI, Prior
Marco Arturo Villarreal
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 46 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904014
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Matthew EJ Hollins
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number: 1904017
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI, Prior
Maurice Deavonta Sims
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904039
Charges: Felony, Possession Legend Drug
Melinda Sue Rodgers
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904018
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Milford Charles Russell
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904012
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Pete Otero
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904038
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Rachel Elizabeth Claar
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1903998
Charges: Felony, Fraud
Raymundo Jeronimo
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number: 1904003
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Rodney Jay McClellan
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 Age: 56 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904001
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Ronald Lee Bolton
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904045
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ryan David Leeth
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904015
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Steffon Deron Brown
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903989
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Terrill Triggs Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904064
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tiara Marie Wilson
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904042
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Verdell Smith Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904050
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, BAC .15%/CON
Wayne Lawrence Palmer
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: South Euclid, Ohio Booking Number: 1904013
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Yaneth Guadalupe Herron
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904016
Charges: Felony, Aggravated Battery
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.