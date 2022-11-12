Man who cheated to win casino development dollars gets probation

HAMMOND — A land speculator has been sentenced over illicit dealings to win a real estate jackpot at the expense of Gary’s Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody ordered 50-year-old Sergio Gutierrez to serve a one-year term of probation Thursday.

The judge further ordered Gutierrez pay a $4,000 fine to the court as well as $32,864 in restitution to the Lake County Treasurer’s Office for property taxes he illegally dodged in 2015.

Gutierrez, who previously lived in Lake County but has moved to Tennessee, pleaded guilty last spring to a felony count of mail fraud.

He admitted cheating Lake County out of thousands of dollars by refusing to pay property taxes on real estate he owned in Gary.

He also admitted selling those parcels for a small fortune to a development company associated with the Hard Rock Casino. The land was part of the 30 acres needed to build the gaming palace at Interstate 94 and Burr Street in Gary.

Gary defense attorney Derrick Julkes said in a memo he wrote earlier to the court that Gutierrez was born in Mexico and became a naturalized U.S. citizen and a self-made man. Gutierrez moved to Indiana as a young adult and raised a family while operating a construction firm and speculating in real estate.

Julkes said his client had no previous criminal record and only got into trouble by practicing the illegal but often used practice of “tax washing.”

Tax washing is the name county officials give to an activity by which property owners cheat the public out of their share of taxes assessed on real estate to fund essential government services. Tax washing is prevalent in Gary, where decades of poverty have left large swaths of city with derelict houses and businesses that no longer contribute property taxes.

Lake County annually attempts to recoup these lost tax revenues by auctioning the delinquent owners’ property to the public at a steep discount — sometimes selling property for as little as $300 a parcel — in the hope new owners will pay future taxes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi said unscrupulous owners, like Gutierrez, refuse to pay thousands in taxes but retain control over their properties and buy them back at the auction for only hundreds of dollars.

The county forbids delinquent taxpayers from taking part in such auctions to discourage tax washing. But Gutierrez and others have gotten around that restriction by employing straw buyers to bid on properties under their names, then secretly handing the land back to the original tax delinquent owners afterward.

When Gutierrez refused to pay taxes on his four parcels, the county placed them on the auction block in its 2015 tax sale.

Gutierrez admitted in his plea agreement that he illegally practiced tax washing for years to buy back four properties on Calhoun Street and Dallas Street to save himself more than $32,000 in delinquent taxes and penalties.

Gutierrez and other land speculators hold derelict parcels in the hope of reaping a windfall profit, selling them to corporations wishing to locate in Gary.

That opportunity arose three years ago when plans were announced to build a $300 million Hard Rock Casino at Burr Street and Interstate 94 in Gary — within a few hundred feet of Gutierrez’s four properties.

Gutierrez admitted in his guilty plea he sold his tax-washed parcel to a developer in August 2019 for a six-figure amount.

But his scheme was uncovered when his ownership of the four parcels was challenged in the scramble of competing — during the 2018 county tax sale — to buy tax delinquent land around the casino.

A civil suit over the ownership of Gutierrez’s tax-washed parcels forced Gutierrez to testify in open court that he used a straw buyer to purchase the four properties he risked losing to the 2018 county commissioners' tax sale.

Zanzi concluded in his memo to the court, “Real estate investors who engage in tax washing schemes deprive local governments of much needed property tax revenue, inhibit honest investors from business development in economically depressed areas.”