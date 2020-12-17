 Skip to main content
Man who crashed into garage admitted to drinking, falling asleep behind wheel, police say
Man who crashed into garage admitted to drinking, falling asleep behind wheel, police say

STOCK Police - St. John
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — A man who crashed into a garage late Wednesday told police he consumed alcohol beforehand and may have lost consciousness while behind the wheel, an official said.

The driver, a 61-year-old from St. John, tested above the legal limit during a field sobriety check and failed a chemical breath test after he was transported to the police station, said St. John police spokesman Roger Patz.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 9700 block of Olcott Avenue for a report that initially indicated the car had struck a home.

When police arrived, they found a 2011 GMC Acadia sticking out of a garage's wall, Patz said.

Police also found a vehicle inside the garage that belonged to the homeowner. It was significantly damaged, along with the garage itself.

A witness who was traveling behind the driver told police he saw him make an abrupt turn and drive through the yard before striking the garage, Patz said.

The driver told police he had a few drinks at a bar before getting into the car to pick up food. He may have blacked out while driving, because he only realized he had struck the garage after waking up, Patz said.

Officers noticed the smell of alcohol on the man's breath, Patz said.

No one was injured in the crash. St. John firefighters assisted at the scene.

The man faces charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with endangering, both misdemeanors. He was being held at Lake County Jail as of late Thursday morning, Patz said.

