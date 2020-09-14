Man who crashed into vehicles on Indy Boulevard in chase had 800 rounds of ammo, police say

HAMMOND — An Illinois man who crashed into several vehicles while driving the wrong way on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond Sunday had about 800 rounds of ammunition and a lengthy criminal record, police said.
Lanzy Mcmiller, a 30-year-old Dolton resident, was arrested on an active felony warrant for theft in Lake County after a chase from Crown Point to Hammond.
"Additionally, he was found to have an extensive criminal history, with some previous arrests involving illegal narcotics possession, resisting a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon," Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said in a news release.
A Crown Point police officer attempted to pull over his black Cadillac SUV at 129th Avenue and Washington Street at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He sped off as the officer approached the door, taking U.S. 231 to Interstate 65, where he fled northbound.
He evaded stop sticks other police agencies put out.
"The suspect entered onto the westbound 80/94 expressway and continued until he exited at the southbound Indianapolis Boulevard ramp where he collided with other vehicles as well as a wall, damaging his vehicle," Land said in the release. "He continued southbound and was ultimately stopped near the Cabela Drive intersection. The suspect, who was the lone occupant of the car, was taken into custody."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said at least four vehicles were toward and that police found AR-15 and AK-47 magazines and boxes of ammo. Crown Point police said they seized about 800 rounds of ammunition and "numerous weapon magazine clips."
The sheriff's department, Indiana State Police, Highland police, Hammond police and Merrillville police all investigated. Crown Point police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms continues to investigate.
They are providing their findings to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, which is expected to file additional charges this week.
