Man who crashed into vehicles on Indy Boulevard in chase had 800 rounds of ammo, police say

HAMMOND — An Illinois man who crashed into several vehicles while driving the wrong way on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond Sunday had about 800 rounds of ammunition and a lengthy criminal record, police said.

Lanzy Mcmiller, a 30-year-old Dolton resident, was arrested on an active felony warrant for theft in Lake County after a chase from Crown Point to Hammond.

"Additionally, he was found to have an extensive criminal history, with some previous arrests involving illegal narcotics possession, resisting a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon," Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said in a news release.

A Crown Point police officer attempted to pull over his black Cadillac SUV at 129th Avenue and Washington Street at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He sped off as the officer approached the door, taking U.S. 231 to Interstate 65, where he fled northbound.

He evaded stop sticks other police agencies put out.