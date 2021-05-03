Man who embezzled $400K from Gary company arrested trying to flee country to avoid prison, records say

HAMMOND — A Middle Eastern man is being detained here for embezzling $408,000 and trying to flee the country.

Marwan "Mike" Kawar is being held in an area jail after U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar ordered him detained without bond Wednesday.

Kawar pleaded guilty last July to using his position as plant manager for Multi-Wall, a Gary packaging firm, to siphon its revenues into his personal financial account.

Kawar had been free on bond for the past year while awaiting sentencing, until his arrest Feb. 22 at O’Hare International Airport as he attempted to board a plane for the Middle East.

The U.S. attorney’s office now wants Kawar sentenced to a lengthy prison term not only for mail fraud, but also for obstructing justice by trying to board a flight.

Court papers state Kawar worked at Multi-Wall for seven years, rising to the position as its procurement administrator.

The government alleges he used his inside knowledge of the business to create phony purchase orders that diverted his employer’s money to a sham company Kawar created.

Prosecutors said few knew about his scheme because Kawar was abusive to his co-workers, who shunned him.