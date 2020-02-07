Man who had money falling from pants during arrest faces up to 6 years in prison

CROWN POINT — A Gary man who had money falling out of his pants when police arrested him more than a year ago pleaded guilty to robbery Thursday in connection with a Lowell home invasion.
Brandon E. Castaneda, 22, of Gary; Jamal E. Parks, 21, of Steger; and Robert E. Costello, 20, of Steger, were accused of entering a man's home Dec. 4, 2018, on the 100 block of Elm Street without permission. There, they allegedly punched the man and fled with his cellphone and wallet, which contained about $1,500.
Each of the defendants was charged with felony counts of burglary, robbery, residential entry and theft.
Castaneda pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery, a level 5 felony, and faces one to six years in prison when he's sentenced March 19. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges as part of a plea agreement.
After the home invasion, Lowell police spotted the men driving a maroon 2000 Ford Explorer in the 16900 block of Wicker Avenue and stopped them, according to court records.
As an officer patted down Castaneda, $84 in singles and twenty-dollar bills fell out of his right pants leg, records say. The victim's ID was found in a nearby grassy area, records say.
While being taken to the Lowell Police Department, Castaneda allegedly said, "I will tell you everything, but that dude owed me money and I got mad and hit him."
At the department, the officer saw two $100 bills fall from Castaneda's right pants leg as when he sat down, records say.
More money fell out of his pants during a second pat-down, and the officer lifted Castaneda's shirt and saw "money protruding from his butt crack," records state.
Parks pleaded guilty in January to residential entry, a level 6 felony, and was placed on probation for 18 months.
Costello pleaded not guilty and had a court hearing set for Friday.