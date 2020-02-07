You are the owner of this article.
Man who had money falling from pants during arrest faces up to 6 years in prison
Brandon E. Castaneda

Brandon E. Castaneda, 22, of Gary

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man who had money falling out of his pants when police arrested him more than a year ago pleaded guilty to robbery Thursday in connection with a Lowell home invasion.

Brandon E. Castaneda, 22, of Gary; Jamal E. Parks, 21, of Steger; and Robert E. Costello, 20, of Steger, were accused of entering a man's home Dec. 4, 2018, on the 100 block of Elm Street without permission. There, they allegedly punched the man and fled with his cellphone and wallet, which contained about $1,500.

Each of the defendants was charged with felony counts of burglary, robbery, residential entry and theft.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops

Castaneda pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery, a level 5 felony, and faces one to six years in prison when he's sentenced March 19. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges as part of a plea agreement.

After the home invasion, Lowell police spotted the men driving a maroon 2000 Ford Explorer in the 16900 block of Wicker Avenue and stopped them, according to court records.

As an officer patted down Castaneda, $84 in singles and twenty-dollar bills fell out of his right pants leg, records say. The victim's ID was found in a nearby grassy area, records say.

While being taken to the Lowell Police Department, Castaneda allegedly said, "I will tell you everything, but that dude owed me money and I got mad and hit him."

At the department, the officer saw two $100 bills fall from Castaneda's right pants leg as when he sat down, records say.

More money fell out of his pants during a second pat-down, and the officer lifted Castaneda's shirt and saw "money protruding from his butt crack," records state.

Parks pleaded guilty in January to residential entry, a level 6 felony, and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Costello pleaded not guilty and had a court hearing set for Friday.

