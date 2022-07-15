Man who has been shot 10 times sentenced in Porter County gun case

VALPARAISO — Just moments after telling Chesterton resident James Walker Jr. that he is lucky to be alive after having been shot ten times in the past, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer sentenced him to six years of home detention on a felony gun charge.

Walker, 40, had pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun within 15 years of a felony conviction in return for prosecutors dropping a second count of carrying a handgun without a permit and agreeing to home detention and day reporting over time behind bars.

"It would be easy to reject your plea," the judge said reflecting on Walker's criminal history involving guns.

Police said a 9 mm handgun and ammunition wrapped in a plastic bag were found in Walker's vehicle during a traffic stop in Chesterton on Feb. 5.

He had no permit to carry the gun and was a convicted felon at the time of the traffic stop, with his most recent felony conviction in 2014 in Cook County, Illinois, police said.

Clymer warned Walker that if he did not comply with the terms of his sentence he faces serving the time behind bars.

"This isn't probation," he said.