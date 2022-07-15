Man who has been shot 10 times sentenced in Porter County gun case

VALPARAISO — Just moments after telling Chesterton resident James Walker Jr. that he is lucky to be alive after having been shot ten times in the past, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer sentenced him to six years of home detention on a felony gun charge.
Walker, 40, had pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun within 15 years of a felony conviction in return for prosecutors dropping a second count of carrying a handgun without a permit and agreeing to home detention and day reporting over time behind bars.
"It would be easy to reject your plea," the judge said reflecting on Walker's criminal history involving guns.
Police said a 9 mm handgun and ammunition wrapped in a plastic bag were found in Walker's vehicle during a traffic stop in Chesterton on Feb. 5.
He had no permit to carry the gun and was a convicted felon at the time of the traffic stop, with his most recent felony conviction in 2014 in Cook County, Illinois, police said.
Clymer warned Walker that if he did not comply with the terms of his sentence he faces serving the time behind bars.
"This isn't probation," he said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Robert Woodward
Arrest date: July 7, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2202761
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Zachary Little
Arrest date: July 7, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202750
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lucy Luna
Arrest date: July 7, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2202756
Charges: Burglary, felony
Melody Heath
Arrest date: July 7, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: North Judson, IN Booking Number: 2202758
Charges: Theft, felony
Alex Tam
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202734
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Mitchell
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202739
Charges: OWI, felony
Bryant Monegan
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202743
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Eric Patrick
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202741
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jessica Staton
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2202740
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Lawrence Galman
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 69 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202748
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Isaiah Henderson
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2202746
Charges: Battery, felony
Faith Hepler
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2202735
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Howerton
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202737
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Thomas Lidster
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202745
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Brinkman
Arrest date: July 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202738
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Dane Povlinski
Arrest date: July 5, 2022 Age: 60 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202722
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Milcherska
Arrest date: July 5, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Mishawaka, IN Booking Number: 2202729
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Lily Adney
Arrest date: July 5, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202724
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cheyenne Harris
Arrest date: July 5, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202723
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kenneth Ratliff
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202715
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Felix Santiago
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202716
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Logan King
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Hanna, IN Booking Number: 2202714
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Rebecca Lewis
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2202712
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lekesha McCloud-Hunter
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202711
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Juan Lopez-Hernandez
Arrest date: July 3, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202705
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Courtney Barclay
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202720
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Leanna Castaneda
Arrest date: July 4, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202721
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Jeffries
Arrest date: July 3, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202708
Charges: Residential entry, felony
John Johnson
Arrest date: July 3, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202704
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicole Haynes
Arrest date: July 3, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202706
Charges: Battery, felony
Jelani Heath
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2202691
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Payton Juarez
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Beecher, IL Booking Number: 2202702
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Deante Mahome
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202685
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Adam Moehl
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202682
Charges: OWI, felony
Destiny Berrones
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Winfield, IN Booking Number: 2202688
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anna Contreras
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202689
Charges: OWI, felony
Kyle Graves
Arrest date: July 2, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202686
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
