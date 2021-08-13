Man who kidnapped salesman during test drive charged with four felonies, police say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man faces kidnapping and theft charges in Lake Criminal Court after he took a car salesman hostage and crashed their vehicle into the back of a semitrailer on the Borman Expressway earlier this week.

LeDarien Devontae Deshon Gregory, 29, was charged Friday with kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle, kidnapping with serious bodily injury, auto theft, identity deception and operating a vehicle without a license. It was unclear whether Gregory was in custody Friday.

According to the Indiana State Police, Gregory took a 2009 Kia Borrego for a test drive from Bosco Family Motors in Hobart and proceeded to kidnap the salesman. Gregory allegedly refused to stop and let the salesman out of the vehicle and reached speeds as high as 100 mph before slamming into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 80/94 near mile marker 10 in Gary.

Gregory walked away from the crash scene, leaving the salesman pinned inside the Borrego as it caught fire, police said. Both men were eventually hospitalized, with the unidentified salesman airlifted to Loyola University Hospital.