Man who killed infant and lied to mother 'selfish, cruel and dishonest,' judge says

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge told a man Friday he was selfish, dishonest and cruel for killing a 5-month-old child in 2020 and leading the baby's family to believe it was an accident.

Efrain Gonzalez, 26, agreed to a 22-year prison sentence in October, when he pleaded guilty to one count of battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old, a level 2 felony.

Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Gonzalez's plea agreement and sentenced him according to its terms.

"You will never know what a mother feels for her child," Bokota said. "To lead her to believe that it was an accident is truly one of the most selfish things I have ever heard of in my life."

The baby, Anayelli Avina, died Oct. 5, 2020, at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital from injuries she suffered Sept. 29, 2020, at her home in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hammond.

Anayelli's mother, Yecenia Del Real, had put her baby down for a nap and was taking a shower when Gonzalez caused the injuries that led to Anayelli's death, according to court records.

Del Real said she can no longer take a shower without thinking about hearing her baby cry.

"Never in my life did I think that anybody would kill my baby intentionally," she said. "I'm sorry to my family for thinking there was no such thing as monsters."

Del Real said Gonzalez used to tell her about how his father locked him in a cage as a boy and abused his mother, she said.

She hopes Gonzalez sees Anayelli's face every night when he goes to sleep, she said.

Anayelli's grandmother, Elsa Del Real, said she wanted to know what made Gonzalez get up and hurt her granddaughter.

"You stole her from us," she said. "You took her last breath from us."

Defense attorney John Cantrell said nine people were in the courtroom to support Gonzalez.

He said the plea agreement "wasn't done easily or quickly" and asked Bokota to accept it.

When Gonzalez said he wanted to apologize to the Anayelli's family members, Bokota urged him to turn around and face them.

"I really apologize to you all for what happened," he said.

He was using drugs at the time and wasn't in his "right mind," he said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said investigators determined Anayelli suffered severe blunt force trauma, but it was never clear exactly what Gonzalez did to her.

"There is no question at all that Efrain Gonzalez is not only a monster but also a coward," she said.

A medical examiner said Anayelli's injuries resembled what doctors see when a child is in rollover car crash, Wardrip said.

"We could not have a more innocent victim than a 5-month-old baby who just wants her mother," she said.

