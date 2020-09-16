Man who nearly struck police vehicle facing felony drug charges, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JASPER COUNTY — A 62-year-old Griffith man was arrested on drug charges and related offenses after nearly driving into a Jasper County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, police said.

Joel L. Losiniecki was traveling early Sept. 10 on U.S. 231 near County Road 900 North when he nearly collided with the deputy's vehicle, prompting the deputy to make emergency evasive maneuvers, a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release states.

Afterward, the deputy followed Losiniecki and noticed him make additional traffic violations, police reports state. The deputy tried to stop Losiniecki, and he reportedly continued driving for several miles before stopping.

Losiniecki told the deputy he was lost and did not notice emergency lights or a siren. The deputy said Losiniecki appeared to be impaired and removed him from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were several needles and spoons with residue on them, police said. The deputy also found on Losiniecki's person a needle, string tie and small foil wrapper with suspected heroin inside, according to the release.