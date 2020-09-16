 Skip to main content
Man who nearly struck police vehicle facing felony drug charges, police say
alert urgent

Man who nearly struck police vehicle facing felony drug charges, police say

STOCK - police car
Times Staff

JASPER COUNTY — A 62-year-old Griffith man was arrested on drug charges and related offenses after nearly driving into a Jasper County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, police said.

Joel L. Losiniecki was traveling early Sept. 10 on U.S. 231 near County Road 900 North when he nearly collided with the deputy's vehicle, prompting the deputy to make emergency evasive maneuvers, a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release states.

Afterward, the deputy followed Losiniecki and noticed him make additional traffic violations, police reports state. The deputy tried to stop Losiniecki, and he reportedly continued driving for several miles before stopping.

Losiniecki told the deputy he was lost and did not notice emergency lights or a siren. The deputy said Losiniecki appeared to be impaired and removed him from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were several needles and spoons with residue on them, police said. The deputy also found on Losiniecki's person a needle, string tie and small foil wrapper with suspected heroin inside, according to the release.

Losiniecki was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center on felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Losiniecki at 9 a.m. Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

