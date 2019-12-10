CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years in prison for fatally shooting a man and wounding another when he opened fire on a car that was driving away from him outside a Gary bar in 2015.
Christopher Godines, 32, pleaded guilty in July to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter in the homicide of 20-year-old Jonathan Farries, of Gary, on June 24, 2015, outside Murphy's House of Pain in the city's Miller section.
Godines was facing a sentence of 10 to 30 years on the count to which he pleaded guilty.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the most serious charges in Farries' homicide, charges inked to allegations he sprayed a Lake County Jail officer with a bleach solution in January and a 2011 burglary case, according to a plea agreement.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray said Godines' criminal history and pending cases at the time of his arrest warranted a longer sentence.
Godines fired multiple shots in a public parking lot and killed an innocent man, he said.
"There is very little I can say to assuage the anguish these families are feeling," Murray said. "We are all diminished significantly in this county and this country by these types of senseless acts."
Farries' mother, Nancy Farries, said she initially thought the system failed her son and her family.
Godines had two previous felony convictions, was on pretrial release in other cases and on probation the day he shot Farries. At one point, he was on the Lake County sheriff's most wanted list.
"But blaming the system won't bring him back," Nancy Farries said.
Jonathan Farries had a smile that could light up a room and a heart of gold. He was a high school graduate and knew what it meant to work, she said.
Godines went from asking for a speedy trial to changing attorneys four times, appealing other cases, finally pleading guilty but then attempting to withdraw his plea before his sentencing Tuesday, she said. He ultimately dodged a sentence of 45 to 65 years for murder, because he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of his plea agreement.
"He should be held accountable for the fullest extent of the law," she said.
Defense attorney John Maksimovich asked Murray to consider that Godines received a lower score on his seventh grade ISTEP test than 99% of other students his age.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
"There are no excuses or justifications for what Mr. Godines did, but it is an explanation," Maksimovich said.
Besides being intellectually challenged, Godines suffered a head injury as a child that went untreated and had a rough childhood that involved physical abuse, drug use and little parental guidance, he said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said he would not deny Godines had a rough childhood.
"But this is a court of law, not a court of social work," he said. "And people need to be held accountable for their decisions."
Bradewie said it's clear Godines needs supervision, because he has been before the court on felony charges repeatedly since George W. Bush was president.
"Mr. Godines took the life of a young man who had everything in front of him," Brandewie said. "We do not want to depreciate the seriousness of the crime by offering the defendant leniency."
ISTEP scores offered no proof that Godines actually has an intellectual deficiency, Brandewie said, suggesting Godines may have filled in "C" for every question in a display of disdain for authority.
Godines gave a short statement, saying he hoped the family would gain some closure.
"I took a man's life, your honor, that's all I could say," he said.
Jonathan Farries had a charm about him that allowed him to light up a room, said his sister Iris Farries.
He showed others respect and learned from their father to value acts of service, she said.
"His heart was bigger than he ever knew," she said. "And that, I believe, was what cost him his life."